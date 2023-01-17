Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.