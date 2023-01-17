Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,648 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Raymond James stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

