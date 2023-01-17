Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 36,458 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

