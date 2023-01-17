Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 576,069 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

