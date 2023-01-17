Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 875 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,082.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

