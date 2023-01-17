Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,424,000 after acquiring an additional 859,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

