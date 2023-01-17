Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,570 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Stock Up 0.4 %

Ameren stock opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

