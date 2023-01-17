Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,085 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $392.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.57 and a 200-day moving average of $314.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $393.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.09.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

