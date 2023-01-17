Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 49,475 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

