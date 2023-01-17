Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,143 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $345.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $546.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.27 and its 200 day moving average is $358.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

