Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

KIM opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

