Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 1,942,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $72,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

