Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.73 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after buying an additional 896,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,265,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,488,000 after buying an additional 197,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

