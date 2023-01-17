Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

