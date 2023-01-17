Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.18.

SIVB opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $705.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.