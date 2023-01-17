Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.48 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of CF opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

