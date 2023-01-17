Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

