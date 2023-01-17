Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

