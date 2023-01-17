Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

