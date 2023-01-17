Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

