Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

