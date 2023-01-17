Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $328.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

