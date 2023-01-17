Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,891 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

