Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIG opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

