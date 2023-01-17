Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $409.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.28.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.