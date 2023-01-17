Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

