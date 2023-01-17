Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.