Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,191 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

