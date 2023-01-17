Montis Financial LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,895.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

