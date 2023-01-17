MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 893,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,928,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.76.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

