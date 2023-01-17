Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 256.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $270.41 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.17 and a 200-day moving average of $283.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

