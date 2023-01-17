Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.24.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

