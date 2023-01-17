National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,971,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 59,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NHI opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

