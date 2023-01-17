NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 421,605 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

