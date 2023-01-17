New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.