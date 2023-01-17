New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

