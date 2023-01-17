New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

