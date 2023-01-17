New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 583,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 316,896 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after buying an additional 297,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

