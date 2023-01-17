New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.25 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 26.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in EnerSys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

