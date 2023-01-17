New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.53 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,472 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

ENSG stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.