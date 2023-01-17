New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,845 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

NYSE:MEI opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

