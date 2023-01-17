New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 798,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period.

Shares of THS stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

