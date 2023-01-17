Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

