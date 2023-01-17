NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,992.24 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,750.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,621.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,364.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.