Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $210.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

