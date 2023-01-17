ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

