Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Oracle stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

