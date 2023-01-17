Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Insider Transactions at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 550.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 216,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 366,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

