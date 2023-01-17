Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 221.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.