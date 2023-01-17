Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,271 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

